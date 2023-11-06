Thinking about investing in startups? Oregon Venture Fund would love to help

You like startups. You want to support founders. And maybe you’re in a position with a little disposable income to put to work. That’s the perfect time to consider joining Oregon Venture Fund, one of the most active local investors and a great introduction to the world of investing in startups.

Need more information before rushing right into investing? No problem. OVF has some informational sessions coming up:

We use a collaborative model to engage top business and industry leaders in our process of scouting, screening, and evaluating local startups. OVF invests in regional startups in any sector, at any stage. PITCHBOOK PLACES OVF IN THE TOP 25% OF ALL GLOBAL VENTURE FUNDS (2022)

Multiple session times — all virtual — are available, including November 7, 8, 15, and 28, 2023.

For more information or to grab a (virtual) seat, visit “Fall webinars for prospective OVF investors.”

