Ride Report is being acquired

Early to the micromobility data game, Portland startup Ride Report always held a unique position. So it comes as little surprise that another company saw the advantage of what they were pursuing. So much so, that they’ve snapped up the startup. INRIX has acquired Ride Report.

With the addition of bicycles, ebikes, e-scooters, carshare, and micromobility freight data provided by Ride Report’s industry leading platform, INRIX now delivers a comprehensive set of mobility insights to help agencies make and execute policy decisions to better manage the public right-of-way. The acquisition also expands the breadth, depth, and convenience of INRIX IQ, a SaaS offering INRIX provides to agencies like the City of Austin, the San Francisco Bay Area Metropolitan Transportation Commission, the Washington, D.C. Department of Transportation, and many more.

“As electric micromobility matures, it must now scale and become better integrated with legacy transportation systems,” said William Henderson, Ride Report founder, in a LinkedIn post. “This is the next phase of Ride Report’s mission. That’s why I am so excited about this merger. Together, our companies now have the data, integrations and vision to deliver a comprehensive solution for cities to manage the entire right of way. Using our combined solutions, cities will finally get electric micromobility out of the sandbox. And they will finally be able to leverage the data, insights and curb management technologies of electric micromobility in other transportation systems. This is a huge step forward for our mission, our industry and our cities.”

“For nearly two decades INRIX has been focused on analyzing and facilitating the movement of people and goods around the world. We’re excited to now include shared mobility in INRIX IQ, which has become an important area for many cities” said Bryan Mistele, president and CEO of INRIX. “Fueled by an unrivaled set of breakthrough technologies and a talented staff, INRIX, together with Ride Report, will provide customers with industry-leading multimodal mobility intelligence worldwide.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

For more information, see the INRIX press release and William’s LinkedIn post.

