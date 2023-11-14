Searching for a locally sourced gift box this holiday season?

Whether you’re a business looking to support startups or an individual hoping to share Oregon with others, the holiday season can be a great time to purchase from local retailers and consumer product companies. Which is why Mitch Daugherty of Built Oregon has gathered a potential shopping list for you.

I have had some people ask me what businesses have gift boxes this holiday season and to be honest, there are a lot more than I can ever remember when I get asked (I’m old now 🙂 So to make it easy for everyone out there who wants to order boxes for family, friends or corporate gifting we have started this spreadsheet that lists out some of the amazing companies providing gift box options this holiday season. It will be an evolving list so bookmark it and check back.

To access the list, visit “2023 Holiday Gift Boxes.” Have a box or offering you’d like to add? Contact Mitch.

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder of Built Oregon.]

