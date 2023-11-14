Two startups with a Portland footprint on Product Hunt today

Always love to see interesting companies on Product Hunt. But especially when they have a Portland connection. Which makes today extra special. Because there are two products from startups with a Portland footprint on PH today: Ada by SightX and Black Friday Procrastinators’ Toolkit by Blaze.

Meet Ada, your new AI research consultant. Ada uses generative AI to demystify market research, making it accessible for anyone to get key product, marketing, and pricing insights directly from their target audience. Insights for all!

Are you ready to dominate this Black Friday? This is not just another set of tools; it’s your secret weapon to outshine your competitors. Effortlessly craft emails, Facebook ads, landing pages, texts, & tweets that make sales.

