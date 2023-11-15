REMINDER: Beers with Engineers is Thursday

Feeling down because you can’t make the #social_beer gathering tonight? While that is a shame, there is another opportunity for you to connect with folks from the Portland tech community over beers. That’s right. This week is also Beers with Engineers.

No agenda, no pitch, no bullshit. As always, come geek out, network, and have a good time.

Beers with Engineers is a diverse group of engineers from a variety of fields coming together to share a drink after work, commiserate with like-minded nerds, and learn more about our respective industries.

If it’s your first time joining us, welcome! We strive to make our meetup welcoming for both newcomers and returning attendees and inclusive for all current or aspiring engineers, especially those who are often underrepresented in the field.