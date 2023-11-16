REMINDER: Kiln hosts community coworking day, Friday

Relatives show up early for Thanksgiving? Need a few minutes of focus away from your kid who’s been stuck at home? Looking to get out of the house to cowork with other folks from the startup community? Well, you’re in luck. Kiln is hosting a community coworking session on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Join us for a fun and productive day at Kiln! Whether you’re a freelancer, entrepreneur, or just looking for a change of scenery, this event is perfect for you. Get ready to connect with like-minded individuals, collaborate on projects, and boost your productivity in a vibrant and inspiring environment. Reserve your spot now and get ready to co-work, connect, and create. Please check in at the front desk when you arrive at Kiln, we’ll get you set up!

For more information or to RSVP, visit “Community Co-Working Day at Kiln.”

