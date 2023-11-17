Who won at the 2023 Oregon Entrepreneurs Network Awards…?

No. I’m asking you. Who won at the 2023 OEN Awards, last night? Oh. Oh, I see. Fine. I’ll do the work. I see how you are.

Oregon Entrepreneurs Network hosted their annual awards gala on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at the Armory in the Pearl. From photos, it looks like it was a packed house, with hundreds of folks gathered to hear who won what, this year. And it took a slightly different format.

This year, OEN changed the format from a dinner to an awards ceremony reminiscent of the Oscars. The event took place at Portland Center Stage – The Armory and included a welcome reception and after party in addition to the awards ceremony.

Here’s a quick recap of the companies and people who received recognition:

EARLY STAGE AWARD WINNER

CardCraft I Founder: Damola ‘D’ Omotosho.

CardCraft believes in the power of connection and the impact of the tangible, written word.

DEVELOPMENT STAGE AWARD WINNER

SQWAD | Co-founders: 🏟Nick Lawson & Lee Jorgensen

SQWAD turns sponsorship spend into trackable ROI through scoreboard games that connect fans to sponsors each game day.

GROWTH STAGE AWARD WINNER

Chapul Farms | Founder: Patrick Crowley

Chapul Farms uses insect power to restore biodiversity to agriculture, soil, and planet earth for a more sustainable, resilient, and secure food system.

TRAILBLAZER AWARD WINNER

Hopscotch | Co-Founders: Nicole Jensen & Hunter I.

Hopscotch is an immersive and experiential brand that brings together artists in collaborative environments to create unique, impactful, and distinct shared experiences.

ENTREPRENEURIAL ACHIEVEMENT WINNER

Jake Weatherly | CEO, SheerID

COMMUNITY CATALYST AWARD HONOREES

Peter Horan & Pam Horan | Co-Founders, Horan MediaTech Advisors

Ciara Pressler | Founder, Pregame HQ

Mike White, MBA | Founder, Willamette Equity Advisors

For more information, visit “2023 Oregon Entrepreneurship Awards Winners Announced.”

