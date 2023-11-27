Interested in pitching your startup in front of a crowd?

The more people you tell about your startup, the better. Not only does it help socialize your concept, it helps you get better at telling a story. And telling that story to a roomful of folks makes scaling that storytelling all the easier. That’s why pitch events are so attractive. So if you’re at a point where you’d like to share what you’re building in front of an audience — if only to get some practice telling the story — Demolicious may be the event for you.

We’re bringing back Demolicious, but this time we’re doing this at the UpStart Collective as a monthly event. How this all works: If you are a founder, you will apply to pitch here. Don’t worry. “Apply” simply means you want to pitch, but there’s no real competitive process to be accepted. We just want to see what you’re working on before we put you in front of a room full of people. You will be given 3 minutes to pitch at the event.

The next Demolicious event takes place Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at 5PM. It is free to attend.

To RSVP or to sign up for notifications for future events, visit Demolicious.

