Let’s get you more engaged in the Portland startup community in 2024

Not a week goes by that I don’t have at least a dozen conversations with folks who are interested in getting more engaged with the Portland startup community. But if we haven’t yet had the opportunity to have that conversation, I wanted to help make that happen. At scale. So that you can get more connected to our community in 2024.

Get ready for 2024! Please join PIE for a glimpse into the year ahead, designed to help you get more engaged and connected with the Portland startup community. Ask questions about the Portland startup community

Learn about online resources to connect with folks

Save important dates for upcoming events

Get insights on groups focused on helping you feel more you connected

This virtual event will take place on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at 4PM. It will be recorded. And you can submit questions ahead of time. There is no cost to attend.

Interested in the content but not interested in participating? Cool. We’ll be simulcasting the event on the PIE YouTube channel, as well.

For more information or to stay in the loop on PIE and Portland startup community events in 2024, please join the PIE + Portland startup community Meetup group.

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

Category: Portland Post navigation



