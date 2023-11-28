Black & Brown Founders chats with Juan Barraza

Get ready for an enlightening discussion on technology, entrepreneurship, and expanding opportunities for Latinx communities. Join host Josh Torres as he speaks with Juan Barraza, founder of Pitch Latino, an organization cultivating the next generation of Latinx tech leaders and startup founders in Portland. Juan will share how Pitch Latino creates pipelines and spaces for Latinx to launch their big ideas, gain tech skills, and access mentorship and capital. He’ll discuss the systemic barriers Latinx face entering the industry and how Pitch Latino flips the script by centering this dynamic community. Don’t miss hearing Juan’s first-hand perspective on claiming more seats at the table for Latinx in tech and business. Tune in for real talk on technology, startups, and empowering people of color to transform “business as usual” in Portland and beyond. This is an episode spotlighting a visionary paving the way for inclusion and innovation.