This Friday will be the last First Friday of 2023

All good things must come to an end. But so does 2023. That’s why this Friday will be your absolute last opportunity to attend Upstart Collective’s First Friday gathering. In 2023. I mean, it will happen next year. But that will be different. A different year.

* tap tap tap*

Is this thing on…?

Head on over to Upstart Collective in the Olympic Mills building on Friday, December 1, 2023, at around 5PM. Stay until they kick you out. And meet other folks from the Portland startup community.

It’s free. And rumor has it that there may be merriment involved.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Upstart Collective First Friday.

