.

This Friday will be the last First Friday of 2023

Rick Turoczy on November 28, 2023

All good things must come to an end. But so does 2023. That’s why this Friday will be your absolute last opportunity to attend Upstart Collective’s First Friday gathering. In 2023. I mean, it will happen next year. But that will be different. A different year.

* tap tap tap*

Is this thing on…?

Head on over to Upstart Collective in the Olympic Mills building on Friday, December 1, 2023, at around 5PM. Stay until they kick you out. And meet other folks from the Portland startup community.

It’s free. And rumor has it that there may be merriment involved.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Upstart Collective First Friday.

Published by Rick Turoczy

More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Founder and editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy

Thoughts?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.