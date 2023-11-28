Remember Portland Startups Switchboard…?

I’ll be the first to admit that I haven’t spent much time with Portland Startups Switchboard in the past year. But I’m working to change that. And I’d like to invite you to do the same. (And thanks to Mark Grimes for mentioning it on the Upstart Collective podcast.)

Why? Well, first and foremost, Portland Startups Switchboard is often one of the first things that pops up when folks search for “portland startups.” So it tends to be a place that a lot of folks who are new to the community or looking to connect with the community wind up landing. Second, it’s a really really simple way to get engaged with other folks in a very helpful way. Have something that could be of use? Offer it. Have a question? Ask it. And third, I just took a look at how many badges I have and am super motivated to get more now.

Not familiar with Portland Startups Switchboard? Here’s a little rundown from the early days to give you some context.

Hope to see you there.

Category: Portland Post navigation



