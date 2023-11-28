Inc. lists Portland startups to watch in 2024

I told you. It’s that time of year. The time for all of the lists. Lists and lists and lists of lists. But I felt this list was worth mentioning. Because it’s from Inc. And it’s about Portland startups. So what are the Portland startups to watch according to Inc…?

Most of these 12 Portland startups address advanced security, logistics, and software development issues that impact companies worldwide. These include optimizing cloud infrastructure, identity security for the modern workforce, loan portfolio analysis, and clean energy sourcing. All of these companies are innovative in their own way and more than worthy of watching.

For more on the reasoning behind those selections, read Inc. “Portland Startups to Watch in 2024.”

[Full disclosure: Radious and YearOne are PIE alums. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

Category: Portland Post navigation



