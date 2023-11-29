adidas announces accepted accelerator applicants

Remember that Portland based accelerator program from adidas? Well, they’ve sifted through all of the applications and have made their selections. Among those chosen, you’ll find a couple of familiar faces made the cut — especially if you attended Pitch Latino 2023 or PIE Demo Day 2023.

According to the Portland Business Journal:

he accelerator is focused on entrepreneurs working in the areas of equitable access to sports, health and wellness who have had their companies for less than three years. This year’s cohort includes: Anibal Rocheta of Loco Por la Aventura

Brennan Scarlett of Big Yard Foundation

Julian Alexander of Street Soccer USA PDX

Lestarya Molloy of Fridie Outdoors

Mashari Tyson of Black Excellence Group

Pamela Slaughter of People of Color Outdoors

Tory Campbell of Play it Safe Flagging System

Vanessa Gomez of Flow in the City

“The cohort of Portland founders for this chapter of our impact accelerator are exceptional! The way in which we’ve fostered community, sparked connection and journeyed forward as a collective is a testament to how brands can co-create change through action,” said Ayesha Martin, senior director for Adidas Purpose, in a statement. “The energy, ambition and determination to drive equity in sport is palpable — it’s wonderful to continue to expand the Adidas Purpose team’s ecosystem of change in the city we call home.”

For more information, read “Adidas announces its accelerator cohort of BIPOC Portland entrepreneurs.”

[Full disclosure: Fridie Outdoors is a PIE alum. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

Category: Portland Post navigation



