Built Oregon reveals new board members, roles

It’s that time of year. Everybody’s getting ready for 2024. And sometimes that means refreshing your board of directors. Which is exactly what’s happening with OpenAI. What’s that? Oh. Right. I mean, that’s what’s happening with Built Oregon.

What’s Built Oregon? It’s an organization designed to support and connect the consumer products industries and founders in Oregon, based on the following hypothesis:

“Oregon is to consumer goods what the Bay Area is to technology — a vital center of opportunity and innovation.” That statement moved Built Oregon towards an idea about what Oregon is from an industry and economic development perspective. What is this state’s competitive advantage when it comes to business. And what we discovered is that Oregon has always been, and continues to be, a beacon for those looking to launch new product companies because of the collaborative opportunities, the ready access to experienced talent, and the large number of established companies that have paved the way and created a foundation upon which to grow. It is in essence a vital center of opportunity, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

Built cofounder and director Mitch Daugherty shared the refreshed roster on LinkedIn:

Board of Directors

Staff

Mitch Daugherty – Director

Shauna Noah – Bridges Program Coordinator

Rick Turoczy – PIE & Rick Things

For more on the organization, visit Built Oregon.

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder of Built Oregon. I am also responsible for doing “Rick Things” for the organization.]

Category: Portland Post navigation



