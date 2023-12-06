Karmen Olson launches Food & Beverage strategy firm XOKO

If you’ve talked to me recently, you know that I’m pretty bullish on the consumer products startup community here in Oregon. Blame Mitch Daugherty. So I’ve been paying more attention to what’s going on in that space, as of late. Especially when I’m wearing my Built Oregon cofounder hat. So I thought I’d share that new Built board member, Karmen Olson, is launching a consultancy to help food & beverage startups and established brands alike. Meet XOKO.

I’m a Food & Beverage nerd with 20 years’ experience in CPG, working with over 100 founders across family-owned shops, medium-sized public companies and large multi-nationals. Over that time I’ve resuscitated near death brands, managed $350MM categories, and launched new businesses. I believe that consumer problems are business problems, but not vice versa.

Fun fact: Karmen and I worked together at a tech startup at the turn of the century. So I can vouch that she’s the real deal.

For more information, visit XOKO.

Category: Portland Post navigation



