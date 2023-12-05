founder.coffee takes place, next week

Interested in connecting with other startup founders in Portland but don’t have the bandwidth to make it to evening events? Get ready to be happy. founder.coffee is designed especially for you.

As a business owner, you are faced with many challenges. You’re forced to make decisions every day that could make or break your business. founder.coffee is a way to network with other entrepreneurs to allow free-flowing information with the intent to collaborate and help each other. So often we’re challenged and there’s very little we can do to express our challenges with the people we work with or the people we care about. Think of founder.coffee as your own personal support group for business owners. We’re all here to help!

The next founder.coffee takes place Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at 9AM. It will be hosted at Snow Bunny Coffee. The event is free to attend.

For more information or to stay in the loop on future events, visit founder.coffee.

