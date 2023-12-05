REMINDER: Portland Startups Slack IRL gathering is Thursday evening

Interested in connecting with folks from the Portland Startups Slack over a beverage or two? That’s the idea behind #social_beer, a gathering named after the Slack channel that inspired it. And the next event is coming up, this Thursday.

Member of the Portland Startups Slack gather in person to do the same thing they do on the Portland Startups Slack. Only in real life. No agenda. Just an opportunity for folks who regularly collaborate online to meet in person.

Join other Slack folks at Migration Brewing starting at 6:30PM on Thursday, December 7, 2023. The event is free and buy-your-own-beer.

For more information or to stay in the loop on future events, visit #social_beer.

Category: Portland

