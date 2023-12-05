Looking up: Learn more about the new 9 acre timber roof at PDX

Okay. I didn’t ever see myself sharing a post about wood and architecture, either. But once you catch a glimpse of the new roof at our airport, you’ll understand why I did. Learn more about the new roof at PDX, made completely from local timber.

This will be the first major US airport to have a mass timber roof, and all the timber for the project came from sustainably managed forests that are located less than 300 miles away. The soaring, nine-acre ceiling — which will have lots of natural sunlight streaming in through the skylights and windows — will feel a bit like a forest. (The renovation will also include the addition of 70 or so living trees that will be growing in recessed and above-ground planters.) The process of sourcing the wood took six years of planning, research, forest visits and many, many phone calls between the Port of Portland, Portland-based ZGF Architects, regional tribes, family-run forests, mill owners and brokers.

Read more in “The Portland Airport’s Astonishing New Roof Tells a Local Timber Story.”

