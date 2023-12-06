Portland Syrups launches Portland’s first mocktail bottle shop

There’s been a growing trend around zero-proof beverages, recently. With tech like Buzzcutt helping folks find their way to nonalcoholic options. And now there’s a new location to add to the app. Thanks to Portland Syrups new mocktail bottle shop.

You can now find all of our mixer flavors and sizes in one place along with other high quality local goods, N/A bevies from Ghia, For Bitter For Worse, Wilderton, The Pathfinder & more, plus everything you would need to build out your mocktail (or boozy) bar at home!

For more on the new establishment — the first of its kind locally — read “Five Things to know for Wednesday, including Portland’s cool new mocktail bottle shop.”

[Full disclosure: Portland Syrups is a Built Accelerator alum. I am the cofounder of Built Oregon.]

