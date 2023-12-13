Interested in music and tech…? Don’t mist Music Tectonics

Granted, we’re in the season of never ending Christmas music, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for discussions about music and technology. In fact, Music Tectonics — the Pacific Northwest Music Tech Meetup — is bringing together folks for a winter holiday edition.

Free for music tech execs, founders, innovators, investors, veterans, movers, shakers, & crazy pants. Fireside chat with special guest Tracy Maddux, veteran of the C-Suites at Downtown, AVL, and CD Baby, now principal consultant at Artes Management Plus intros, beverages, festive schmooze with the PNW music tech community.

The event takes place Wednesday, December 20, 2024, starting at 4:00PM.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Pacific Northwest Music Tech Meetup- Winter Holiday Edition.

