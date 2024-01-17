Connecting the entire Silicon Forest community

We don’t have many huge events around here. You know, those events that bring a cross section of the community together to create an environment for random collisions between folks who might not otherwise interact? PitchBlack does this well. As does Pitch Latino. And PDXWIT is doing more and more of this work with an increasingly diverse group of companies. But it’s always nice to see new events entering the fold. Which is why I’ve been super excited to get involved with the inaugural Silicon Forest Tech Summit.

Navigating potential career paths can often seem overwhelming amid the ever-evolving landscape of innovation. The Silicon Forest Tech Summit, however, seeks to unveil the true essence of local tech companies and elucidate pathways to join them. In addition, this is a safe space for companies to engage, attract, and retain a diverse workforce. The event will take place from 12:30-4:30PM at the NW Events & Environments at 2900 NE Century Blvd #100. Attendees can expect to leave feeling inspired and energized. Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of the discussion and shape the future of Technology!

Join folks, this weekend, January 20, 2024, out in Hillsboro. Tickets are available on a “pay what you want” sliding scale. And the list of speakers — apart from me — are super interesting and compelling.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Silicon Forest Tech Summit 2024.

Category: Portland

Portland Tag: 100 Post navigation



