Applications open for Westside Pitch 2024

With all of the activity happening in Washington County, it only stands to reason that they’d have a pitch competition of their own. It’s called Westside Pitch. And if you’re startup on that side of the Willamette, you better be getting your application ready. They’re due February 7, 2024.

Westside Pitch is a startup competition for Washington County entrepreneurs seeking to showcase their early-stage businesses. Competitors will have the chance to pitch their business venture to a panel of local investors. In preparation for the event, participating businesses will receive personalized coaching by Laura Kubisiak. Eligible competitors include all entrepreneurs that either operate their business or live in Washington County. Selected businesses will have developed a unique product or service solution that solves a big problem in a national or international market.

If you’re selected, you’ll take the stage on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Just want to attend? Tickets are $20.

For more information, visit Westside Pitch.

