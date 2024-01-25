Demolicious reboot kicks off with a Kickplan win

Demolicious has been pulled out of the mothballs to provide a venue for anyone in the startup community to demo anything they’re building — regardless of how unpolished it may be. The initial reboot was held last night. And when the dust cleared — and the votes were counted — Kickplan hoisted the Demolicious Championship Belt.

What’s Kickplan do…? “Turnkey monetization for growth-stage SaaS companies. Get a full billing backend for your product. Faster and better than you can do in-house.”

Congrats to Kickplan! More Demolicious next month.

