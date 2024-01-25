.

Demolicious reboot kicks off with a Kickplan win

Rick Turoczy on January 25, 2024

Demolicious has been pulled out of the mothballs to provide a venue for anyone in the startup community to demo anything they’re building — regardless of how unpolished it may be. The initial reboot was held last night. And when the dust cleared — and the votes were counted — Kickplan hoisted the Demolicious Championship Belt.

What’s Kickplan do…? “Turnkey monetization for growth-stage SaaS companies. Get a full billing backend for your product. Faster and better than you can do in-house.”

Congrats to Kickplan! More Demolicious next month.

Published by Rick Turoczy

More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Founder and editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy

Thoughts?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Silicon Florist

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading