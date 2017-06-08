Celebrate Women Who Code Portland

Part of why I continue to annoy you with my awful grammar is that I always love being along for the journey with so many people, companies, and events. And Women Who Code Portland is no different. It’s hard to believe it’s already been three years. It’s also hard to imagine the Portland startup community without this amazing group.

We are so thrilled to announce that on June 12th, we will be celebrating our 3rd Anniversary at New Relic! This is going to be a great event, as we are celebrating 3 years in Portland, 2000+ members, 200+ events, 10+ leaders, and so many wonderful memories! Thank you to New Relic, InVision, Nike, and Hackbright Academy for sponsoring.

Panelists at this celebration include:

April Leonard – Engineering Manager, New Relic

Dana Lawson – VP of Engineering at InVisionApp Inc

Meena Arunachalam – Principal Engineer, Intel

Sue Hayes – Sr. Director, Commerce Core Platform Engineering at Nike

Moderator: Vaidehi Joshi – Staff Engineer at Tilde, Inc

For more information or to RSVP, visit Women Who Code Portland – 3rd Anniversary Celebration.

