REMINDER: If you’re considering applying to Bend Venture Conference, the time in nigh

It’s the largest angel conference and the biggest prize purse of any startup pitch competition in the Pacific Northwest. So it’s little wonder that getting on stage to compete in the Bend Venture Conference can be a bit of a challenge. But you know what makes it even more difficult?

That’s right. Not applying.

Over 600 attendees, 50 prominent investors, and 89 companies joined us for a celebration of entrepreneurship and innovation. Investment, awards, and prizes of close to $4 million opened the opportunity for multiple winners at the 2016 conference!

So if you’re thinking you’d like to stand in front of a bunch of investors and tell them about how your company is going to change the world, I suggest you get on that. Applications are due August 11, 2017.

For more information or to apply, visit Bend Venture Conference.

Like this: Like Loading...