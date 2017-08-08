Indie inside: Intel and PIGSquad partner on game developers workshop

What happens when one of the largest employers in the Portland partners with the largest group of independent video game developers in the area? Well, that’s when you get awesome things like Intel Buzz Workshop for Game Developers. And you’re invited.

The Intel Buzz Workshop is a one-of a kind conference focused on game development. The day is jam-packed with inspiring talks and panels, technical updates from experts, gameplay, and networking! Lunch and dinner included for full day attendees. The last session of the day is an Indie Game Developer Showcase where local developers pitch their games for prizes!

Best of all? You don’t have to make the journey out to Hillsboro or even brave the traffic on 26 to participate. You don’t even have to go past the West Hills. Heck, some of you don’t even have to cross a river. That’s because the event is being held at Evergreen on SE Alder.

If that just changed your opinion, then you should sign up. The event will be held Saturday, August 19, 2017, from 10:00AM to 9:00PM. Tickets cost $20, which also covers the cost of lunch and dinner for attendees.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Intel Buzz Workshop for Game Developers. For more on the organizers and the indie video game community, visit PIGSquad.

