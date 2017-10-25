Hello, Portland startup community! I’m Alex Nelson

Bio

Alex Nelson is a banking and finance professional, with 15 years small business consulting, debt financing, business development, and growth strategy experience. He has owned three successful small businesses and currently owns a financing company called Impact Capital Management.

What are you up to?

Impact Capital recently started a small business loan fund called PDX Impact. My team and I are raising money for the fund and making small business loans to underserved entrepreneurs, specifically women, minority, immigrant, and veteran-owned businesses. When not working with small businesses on financing projects, my wife and I are usually camping, attending music events around town, or playing music at various PNW locations.

Why Portland?

Portland is one of the more amazing places to live. Oregon and Southwest Washington are important places, in that an individual can enjoy everything nature has to offer; lakes, rivers, mountains, trees, amazing state and national parks, and of course, the beautiful Oregon coast.

Also, the food is amazing.

Lastly, we have some of the best music venues on the West Coast.

Links

Interested in being featured?

Silicon Florist introduces one person, each day of the work week, to the Portland startup community. If you’re interested in being one of those folks, please let us know a little bit more about you and you’ll be selected at random to be featured.

Like this: Like Loading...