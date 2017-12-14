For the benefit of nonprofits, ThinkShout launches Bene

I’ve spent more than my fair share of time around nonprofits. Established nonprofits. Startup nonprofits. You name it. Both as an employee and as a volunteer. And time and time again, one of the most consistent challenges for any nonprofit—and one that often ended up on my plate—is effectively promoting what they’re working to accomplish. And leveraging technology to make that promotion as effective as possible. Now, nonprofits have a new tool to help them, thanks to ThinkShout. Meet Bene.

Bene is our answer to this problem: A low cost website for small nonprofits bundling content management, mission critical features, a tailored user experience, hosting, and strategic support. All built on an open source Drupal distribution that can grow alongside the organization. We first conceived of Bene during an open source “sprint for good” event nearly 2 years ago. This month, we’re proud to launch our first website on the platform for Free Geek, with two more on the way over the next few weeks. We do recognize there are other efforts to address this need, from Drutopia to WordPress.com. We support all of them, as the growing number of organizations working to make our world a better place have a wide range of requirements, and they need all the help they can get!

Right out of the box, the Drupal-based solution features:

Built-in WYSIWYG editor with basic photo editing capabilities

MailChimp Integration

Built-in CRM RedHen: a lightweight, native Drupal CRM

Integration with your donation and event hosting platform

Google analytics integration

Site hosting on Pantheon, the leading Drupal hosting provider

Training and monthly support from ThinkShout’s team

To see it in action, visit Free Geek. For more information, visit ThinkShout Bene.

(h/t Mitch Daugherty)

Like this: Like Loading...