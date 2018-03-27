Portland’s Women Led seeks mastermind participants

I’m a firm believer that founders do best with multiple forms of mentorship. And peer mentorship is a critical component of a well-rounded mentor pool for any founders. That’s why I’m always glad to see organizations furthering the model. Like Women Led, which is looking for participants in their mastermind groups.

Our fundamental belief that sustained peer-to-peer mentoring is a valuable asset for women want to launch and grow their business. Woman Led Mastermind groups are intimate groups of 8-10 woman owned businesses that meet weekly, focusing on support, resource sharing, and accountability. Members pay $50 per quarter and receive a discount on all Woman Led events.

We value that our community is built around a diverse group of women leaders spanning a variety of industries. In an effort to provide the most benefit to our members we try to ensure that Mastermind Group participants are in a similar phase in business, and with similar goals so that they can provide relevant support to each other. As a result, we require that any applicants we accept have either launched, or are very close to launch, and have a *scalable* business model with the intention of reaching national or international consumers.