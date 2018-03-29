Immerse yourself in a discussion about Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality

If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a hundred times: Portland has an incredibly promising AR/VR/Mixed Reality community. From folks who create content to companies that are building the infrastructure and tools to deliver it, we’ve got a wealth of interesting startups and creatives in this still nascent market. And it’s always good to get all of those folks together. Which is what’s happening during Portland Startup Week with Immersive Startups.

Immersive technology like augmented and virtual reality is creating a rapidly growing new industry. A report from Tech Trends’ Editor-in-chief, Alice Bonsaio cites this fast growing sector estimated to be $162B by 2020! Far beyond gaming and entertainment, there is potential for this technology to disrupt everything from healthcare and architecture to changing the way we maintain global supply chain. Join us for an engaging evening of conversation with early startup founders and those that support them, as we explore the experience of being on the ground floor of this new immersive reality. The evening will start with a presentation from Russell Ladson, the Founder of Drop, a ViveX company. Russell will then be joined by two to three other local startup founders in the immersive tech space. We will have a candid conversation about their experiences as founders in the new field, the current state of this technology and where it is headed, along with Q&A from the audience. It will be an insightful and engaging panel.

The event takes place on April 2, 2018, starting at 6PM in the Empirical Theater at OMSI. Tickets are $10.

As an added bonus, all attendees receive a special “two days for the price of one” discount code for TechfestNW, Portland’s annual startup and tech gathering which takes place April 5-6, 2018. Looking for more than a discount? Done. There will also be a drawing for a free pass to TFNW, a $180 value and a chance to experience the entire conference, firsthand.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Immersive Startups: A conversation with AR/VR founders.

Like this: Like Loading...