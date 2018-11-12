Oh, I know you’ve already submitted your SXSW Pitch application. But for those who haven’t…

If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a thousand times. The “P” in PDX stands for “procrastination.” And as I’m as guilty as any for that sort of behavior, I always like to give folks a few last minute nudges to get stuff done. Like applying to be part of the SXSW Pitch competition.

What’s SXSW Pitch, you ask?

From its inaugural year of 23 participants to a total of 453 through 2018, SXSW Pitch is proud to be the catalyst of many dreams and successes. Out of the total participants, 71% received funding and 16% were acquired leading to a grand total in funding of $5.43 billion for SXSW Pitch alumni. Some of our prestigious alums you may know include Klout, Hipmunk, Wildfire, Siri, TubeMogul, Foodspotting, and Tango. 50 companies from 10 different categories will be selected as finalists and invited to present in March as we highlight the technology market’s most impressive, new innovations. Take your startup company to the next level and apply for SXSW Pitch!… The final deadline period ($220 fee) is October 5 – November 15 at 11:59pm PT.

Former winners include Portland startup Chroma. Portland startup Tali was a finalist, last year.

For more information or to submit your application, visit SXSW Pitch.

[Full disclosure: I have been an advisor and first round judge for SXSW Pitch for so long, I’ve lost count of how many years I’ve been doing it. So please feel free to list me as a reference on your application.]

Like this: Like Loading...