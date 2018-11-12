Supporting our entire entrepreneurial community: Street Roots has an Amazon Wishlist

On any given day, there are a bunch of hardworking entrepreneurial folks doing their best to build a new life. Only they’re not in offices or coworking spaces. They’re not building storefronts or crafting products. They’re Street Roots vendors. And they’re braving the elements to bring you journalism that addresses poverty and houselessness.

Last year, any number of us gathered to create care packages for these vendors. This year, supporting these folks is even more accessible. Because they have an Amazon Wishlist for things that they need.

As temperatures drop and holidays approach, now would be the perfect time to support Street Roots if you can. Or if you’d prefer to give a monetary donation, consider donating to Street Roots.

[Hat tip to /r/Portland]

