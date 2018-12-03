Good deal, bad deal: When is it okay to let a potential sale go?

For startups, each and every potential customer seems like a must-win situation. But sometimes winning the account can be even worse than losing it. Or can waste a ton of time — your most valuable resource — for your company. But how do you tell who to qualify and who to disqualify? A few folks from the startup community are seeking to help answer that question with Ongoing Disqualification as a Sales Differentiator.

Everyone knows qualification is critical, but the best teams practice ongoing proactive disqualification too. Join your fellow senior sales leaders for a 45 minute roundtable on the strategic benefits of K2C (Kick to Curb) for better forecasting and improved team performance plus all the dirty details of actually getting a team to “just let go” of bad deals.

The event takes place December 12, 2018, at 5:30PM at Uncorked Studios. It is free to attend.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Ongoing Disqualification as a Sales Differentiator.

