Interested in interns? Portland’s Emerging Leaders will help connect you to talent

Speaking of interns… the Emerging Leaders Internship offers a compelling opportunity to source talented interns for your organization. That’s why Business for a Better Portland is encouraging local companies to participate in the program again this year. But you have to hurry because applications close soon.

ELI has grown rapidly since its start in 2016, placing 201 students into internships at 84 companies around the region. This success has created high demand from students, sharply outpacing supply of internships. Last year, the program received 876 applications and placed 80 interns. With this incredible wealth of talented students, ELI sees huge opportunity to connect them with companies seeking to diversify their workforce. ELI’s goal for 2019 is to place 200 students of color into top companies in the portland area. Let’s help meet that goal by adding at least 15 BBPDX member companies to the roster of ELI hosts.

Sound interesting? Please indicate your interest by completing a short form. The deadline to express interest is January 15, 2019.

For more information, read the BBPDX Call to Action or visit Emerging Leaders.

