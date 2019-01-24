Procrastinator’s paradise: TechfestNW announces the next round of PitchfestNW startups… and another application period

Do you want procrastinators? Do ya? Because this is how you get procrastinators… TechfestNW was kind enough to open a second application period for PitchfestNW, their annual startup pitch competition, which recently closed. Now, they’ve announced the selections from that batch. But guess what? You can still apply.

The 41 startups in this round join the initial 75 startups accepted to make the largest ever PitchfestNW class. Startups will pitch during TechfestNW, which takes place April 4-5 at the Viking Pavilion at Portland State University. (Sign up for emails here so you are the first to know when TechfestNW speakers are announced and tickets go on sale later this month.)

“We were impressed with the number of quality applications in this second round,” says PitchfestNW Director Sarah Nanbu. “It’s great to see more health tech companies, as well as a number of smart transit and clean tech startups.”

Now granted, you’re going to be competing with at least 116 other startups. But it’s still a great opportunity to take part in one of the largest pitch competitions in the region.

For more information or to see the latest batch, visit TechfestNW Announces the Second Round of Accepted Startups for PitchfestNW.

