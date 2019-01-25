Got questions about WeWork Labs Portland?

You may have heard of a little company called WeWork. (Actually, the company is called We Company, now, but bear with me…) They’ve got a few spaces where folks can, you know, work. They even have a few of those spaces here in Portland. But what you may not know is that they’ve recently launched an accelerator program for startups called WeWork Labs. And we’re getting one of those here, too.

So what exactly is WeWork Labs Portland? And what do startups get out of it? Those are really good questions. And you can get some really good answers. If you come to the launch of WeWork Labs Portland. (And maybe potentially other ways. But the launch party seemed like a good way to do it.)

WeWork Labs is officially in Portland! As a partner to entrepreneurs all over the world, WeWork Labs empowers early-stage startups to put their vision in motion through a tailored approach to mentorship, programming, community building, and innovation. Join us on Thursday, January 31 as we celebrate our Portland opening with a thought-provoking panel discussion on building an ecosystem of innovation where local startups can thrive. Afterwards, you’ll have the chance to mix and mingle with fellow entrepreneurs and members of the local startup community. RSVP now and help us kick off a new chapter of innovation and entrepreneurship in PDX!

Please note: You’ll unfortunately have to hear me speak at this event. But maybe you can get your questions answered and leave before you’re forced to do so.

The event takes place on January 31, 2019, at WeWork Custom House. Doors open at 6:00PM. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information or to RSVP, please visit WeWork Labs Portland Launch Party.

