Looking to support black owned businesses? Stephen Green continues a Black History Month tradition

Truth be told, it’s always entertaining to tune in to Stephen Green’s Twitter feed. You wouldn’t expect any less from the unofficial mayor of Portland. And for the past few years, it’s also been incredibly educational and inspiring to keep track of his tweets during February. Because that’s Black History Month. Which Stephen uses as an opportunity to highlight a number of black entrepreneurs and black owned businesses in our region.

This February will mark the 4 year where I will cover black owned businesses in Oregon as part of #BlackHistoryMonth I started doing this because I wanted to share a little about the more 5,000 firms that call Oregon home but now…. @marazepeda @turoczy @bryce @dtboyd — Stephen Green (@PDXStephenG) January 31, 2019

