REMINDER: PIE, Portland Business Journal, and XXcelerate Fund help celebrate the launch of WeWork Labs Portland, Thursday

Portland is nothing if not collaborative. So it would only make sense that a bunch of the Portland startup community would band together to help welcome the newest startup support organization in to town, WeWork Labs Portland. And what better way to show that support than to gather in celebration of the launch of the project.

Join us on Thursday, January 31 as we celebrate our Portland opening with a thought-provoking panel discussion on building an ecosystem of innovation where local startups can thrive. Afterwards, you’ll have the chance to mix and mingle with fellow entrepreneurs and members of the local startup community. RSVP now and help us kick off a new chapter of innovation and entrepreneurship in PDX!

Speakers include XXcelerate Fund’s Paige Hendrix-Buckner, head of WeWork Labs Portland Stephen Green, and leading Portland startup reporter Malia Spencer. Well, and then there’s me. But hey, three out of four ain’t bad. Am I right?

Anyhoo. If you’ve got a few spare minutes and you’re curious about what WeWork is up to, please come join us.

