Anything but terrible: Business for a Better Portland turns two

It’s hard to believe, but Business for a Better Portland is turning two already. And like any milestone, it calls for a bit of celebrating. That’s why the organization — now more than 300 companies strong — is gathering the community for the BBPDX 2nd Birthday.

You’re invited to join us for a casual get together with cake, beverages, and good company to celebrate our second birthday. We’re even having a ping pong tournament! We hope you’ll enter and show off your ping pong skills. Have a friend who’s BBPDX-curious? Bring them!

The event will be held Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Pips and Bounce starting at 5:30PM. Tickets are $10. RSVPs are requested by February 6.

For more information or to RSVP, visit BBPDX 2nd Birthday.

