Curious about coworking? Test drive CENTRL Office and Remote.ly for free during Portland Startup Week

Portland has no shortage of coworking spaces. And there are more opening every day. Providers from outside town — like WeWork and Industrious — recognize the market potential around here. But we have homegrown coworking spaces, too. And if you want to test drive a couple of them, Portland Startup Week is the perfect time to do so.

CENTRL Office will be opening their downtown location to folks interested in exploring the space and getting a feel for the vibe. (They’ll also be hosting Portland Lunch 2.0 at their eastside location.) If you’d like to work out of the space, please RSVP with CENTRL so they know when you’re visiting.

Remote.ly is the newest homegrown coworking space. Located on Mississippi, they’re very much exploring the opportunity for coworking outside of the urban core. If you’d like to work from their space for a day during Portland Startup Week (or until April 30, 2019), simply grab the free day pass below and show up.

Also, fair warning, there will likely be other coworking opportunities rolling in. So stay tuned to the Portland Startup Week schedule. Or if you’re a coworking space who would like to offer up free coworking, simply complete the form. There’s still time.

