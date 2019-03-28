Want to explore a new world this weekend? The World Next Door awaits

If it’s going to be a rainy weekend, I wanted to give you something to do. So if you’re Nintendo Switch owner or if you have a Steam account, I’ve got a new locally produced game for you to try. Enter The World Next Door.

The World Next Door is a narrative-driven, action-adventure game that follows Jun, a rebellious teen girl trapped in a parallel world inhabited by magical creatures. Inspired by the emotional storytelling and thrilling action of both anime and indie games, players can expect to meet and develop friendships with an eclectic cast of characters while uncovering the mysteries hidden within this world.

A collaboration between Rose City Games and VIZ Media, the original concept dates back to a 2017 game design jam.

The original concept for The World Next Door was created by Lord Gris at a game design jam in collaboration with Corey Warning and Will Lewis in the summer of 2017. Rose City Games pitched the concept to VIZ Media shortly after, and began creating a playable prototype to flesh out the gameplay.

For more information or to purchase the game, visit Rose City Games.

[Full disclosure: Rose City Games is an alum of Oregon Story Board, a flavor of PIE. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

