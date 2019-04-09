Given that starting a company is kind of a gamble, Startup Poker 2.0 might be right up your alley

I don’t think I’m grasping for an analogy when I say that starting a company is like gambling. It is. It’s all about the timing. And the folks who are attracted to that sort of thing? They tend to like taking the risks. So it’s no surprise that a lot of those risk takers are attracted to Startup Poker 2.0.

But, to be fair, it’s also not all about the poker. The Founders Dinner that precedes the game offers an opportunity to meet with your peers, even if you’re not interested in cards. And it’s totally free.

So this is a pretty easy decision. Because I know that even if founders don’t want to play poker, they still find it incredibly difficult to pass up free food.

And as luck would have it, there’s an event happening, this month. (And every month.)

Many of the best things that happen for startup founder come from people they know, so building a high-quality network can be powerful. But traditional networking events are ofter a terrible waste of time. Startup Poker 2.0 brings serious founders together to build valuable relationships with their peers.

Plus, it’s not just founders… It’s investors too. Founders and investors. And food. And some poker. Not a bad night. And likely the start of many interesting conversations.

The next Founders Dinner and Startup Poker 2.0 takes place Tuesday, April 16, 2019, starting at 5:30PM at NedSpace.

So if that sounds interesting to you and you’re a founder or an investor, maybe consider applying to take part. Or if you need more information, visit Startup Haven.

