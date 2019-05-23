The biggest tech news of the day (at least at the moment) stems from a little gaming device created by a small Portland company

I caught this news yesterday and I was like, “Yup. Typical Panic.” Typical Panic in the fact that the revered and award winning software developer had done something interesting again. Something quirky and slightly weird. Something that no one knew they needed. And the market was responding. Extremely positively.

What’s the cause of all of the ruckus? It’s a new device called Playdate.

Hello. We made a brand new handheld gaming system. It’s yellow. It fits in your pocket. It’s got a beautiful black and white screen. It’s not super cheap, but not super expensive. It includes brand new games from some amazing creators. Plus it has a crank.

And while I would usually take a moment to capture a roundup of all the publications covering this news, I can’t this time. Because, quite frankly, it’s overwhelming.

So instead, I’ll just link to the Techmeme roundup and you can click through at your leisure.

For more information or to try to grab one for yourself, visit Playdate.

