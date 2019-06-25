REMINDER: Looking forward to seeing you at the Portland startup community happy hour, this Thursday

I realize it’s only Tuesday. But you’re a startup founder. Or you work for a startup. Or you work. And it’s already been a long week. But you know what? There’s a light at the end of the tunnel. An oasis. A respite, if you will. Not only that, it’s also an opportunity to meet both more of your peers as well as some awesome folks from out of town. Ringing any bells? That’s right. There’s a Portland startup community happy hour on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Join PIE as we welcome Founders’ Co-op (http://www.founderscoop.com/) — a fund built by founders, funded by founders, and designed to put founders first — and Create33 (http://create33.co/) — Seattle’s entrepreneur center — to spend some time in the Rose City hanging out with the Portland startup community. This will be an informal happy hour. No set agenda. Just a great chance to connect with our neighbors to the north.

So if you’ve got a few minutes to swing by Tilt Eastside around happy hour, it would be great to see you. Well, and a hundred or so of your closest friends.

RSVPs are appreciated but not required. So if you want to wait until the last minute to decide — like a true Portland procrastinator — please feel free to do so.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Happy Hour with our Seattle startup friends (Founders’ Co-op + Create33).

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

