Exploring the intersection of technology and bias in machine learning and artificial intelligence with Black Women in STEM

As technology becomes more and more human, it’s no secret that it runs the risk of taking on the flaws of humanity as well. Like unconscious bias. That’s why I love seeing conversations like the upcoming Black Women in STEM panel where they’re going to dig into the potential for bias in machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Moderated by Lakecia Gunter from Intel, the panel discussion will feature Grace Andrews from New Relic, data scientist Katrina Johnson, and Llanee’ Anderson for Intel.

The free event takes place at Puppet on Friday, June 28, 2019. Doors open at 5:30PM.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Black Women in STEM: Machine Learning and AI.

