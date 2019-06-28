Want to help entrepreneurs across Oregon? OEN wants to talk to you

I know I usually share jobs via the newsletter. Or via the job board. But this one deserved a blog post. Because it’s a big opportunity to support startups and entrepreneurs throughout our state. The Oregon Entrepreneurs Network is looking for a new executive director.

Not familiar with OEN?

OEN, a nonprofit in the State of Oregon, is one of the first and largest organizations dedicated to improving Oregon’s economy by supporting startups from every industry across the state. A member-based organization with a 28-year history, OEN is the heart of Oregon’s entrepreneurial community. OEN helps entrepreneurs start up and scale up by connecting them to the people they need to know, the programs and education they need to grow, and the capital they need to scale. Its mission is to drive innovation, facilitate job creation, and put Oregon on the map as a center for entrepreneurial excellence.

The organization is hoping to cast a wide net in terms of potential candidates as well as the folks helping review the candidates.

Think you’ve got what it takes? Feel free to send a cover letter and resume — or additional questions — to Jon Maroney of Oregon Venture Fund is one of the OEN board members who is assisting with the executive search.

Want to connect with more awesome dots in the Portland startup community? Consider joining us over on Patreon ❤️

Like this: Like Loading...