Looking for a new job? Lots of opportunities in Portland and beyond

“Sobering” is a staggering understatement when describing the unemployment numbers. A wealth of talented and creative folks have suddenly found themselves without work. And there’s no telling when the downward trend will cease. But there are still companies hiring. So for their sake — and the sake of anyone else looking for a new job — I thought it would be a good idea to highlight some of the job openings.
If you’re looking for work, here are some roles to consider:
Crossover Health: Backend Developer
The Duckbill Group: Cloud Economist
Icon Savings Plan: Software Engineer, Backend
Netlify
- Backend Engineer
- Cloud Operations & Infrastructure Data Analyst
- Data Engineer
- Platform Engineer
- Senior Accountant
- Site Reliability Engineer
New Context
- Alliance Summer Internships (Engineering/Dev or Marketing or Finance/Acct)
- Project Manager (Contract, Remote, 10% Travel)
- Senior DevOps Engineer / SRE (Contract, Remote)
- Senior Go Developer (Remote , 15% Travel)
- Senior Solutions Architect (Remote, 50% Travel)
- Solutions Sales Manager (Remote)
New Relic
Ride Report: Customer Success Manager
Rigado
The Wild: 3D Application Developer (Unity)
Are you hiring? Post your openings to the Silicon Florist job board.