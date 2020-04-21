Chatting with Willamette Week about the current state of the Portland startup community

Strange times. I don’t have any better insights than you do. But I’m trying to make sense of it. Of this weirdness. Of this new abnormal. And trying to find threads or themes or paths that will help us move forward. That will give startups opportunities. And that will give all of us some strange semblance of a light at the end of the tunnel.

And from time to time, talking about it seems to help. Or at least seems to extend the conversation. And challenge my assumptions. Which is why I was thankful to get the chance to chat with Mark Zusman of Willamette Week about the current state of the Portland startup community amidst the throes of a global pandemic.

This is part of a series of conversations that Willamette Week is having. For more, visit the Willamette Week Youtube channel or their “Distant Voices” pieces.

