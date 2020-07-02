Working on starting something new? Get community, connections, and mentorship for your new startup

When times get bad, like they are now, it can be an ironically positive time for startups. With folks getting laid off and out of work, with the economy tanking, starting your own thing can often be the most reasonable path forward. And given that Oregon offers unemployment benefits to folks who are starting new things, it’s more even likely that laid off folks around here would be pursuing that path.

But it takes more than money to build a business. And that’s why programs like PIE exist.

So if you’re building something new and you could use some support, maybe consider applying to PIE.

It’s that time of year. Time for PIE to start looking for another group of promising founders and startups. It’s also time for PIE to engage in a new experiment. And that experiment — which will come as a surprise to absolutely no one — is that, for the first time in more than a decade, this class of PIE will be completely virtual.

Applications for the early stage startup accelerator program — which provides mentorship, support, and camaraderie for early stage startups — opens on July 13 for startups that are pursuing software, hardware, and traditional consumer products.

If that sounds like something that would be helpful, maybe consider reviewing the cheat sheet for the PIE application. And then consider applying once applications open.

Need more information about the program and its alums? Visit PIE.

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

